Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill suffers blow to right elbow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): India batter Shubman Gill sustained an injury on his right elbow during Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand, here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.



Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He was hit by a shot from Henry Nicholls. Axar Patel was the bowler as Nicholls stepped down and went for a sweep after which the ball hit Shubman Gill who was standing at short leg.

He has not recovered completely and hence has not taken the field as a precautionary measure.

"Update: Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He has not recovered completely and hence not taken the field as a precautionary measure," informed BCCI in a statement.

Coming to the match, it was a wicket galore at the Wankhede Stadium on Day 2 as India and New Zealand bowlers scalped 16 wickets in total after which hosts find themselves on the top of the ongoing second Test here at Mumbai.

After the end of Day 2 play, India's score in the second innings read 69/0 with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on the field with innings of 38* and 29* respectively. Hosts now lead Kiwis by 332. (ANI)





































