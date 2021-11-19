Ind vs NZ: Guptill surpasses Kohli to become leading run-scorer in T20Is

Ranchi, Nov 19 (IANS) New Zealand opener Martin Guptill on Friday leapfrogged Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer in the T20 Internationals during the second match of the three-match series against India at JSCA International Stadium, here.

The attacking batsman needed 11 runs to get to the landmark before the start of the match and he achieved it with a boundary off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over, after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field.