Ind vs NZ: KL Rahul ruled out of Tests due to muscle strain, Suryakumar Yadav named replacement

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Team India batsman KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Test series against New Zealand.



He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Suryakumar Yadav as KL Rahul's replacement.

The first Test between India and New Zealand begins on November 25, 2021, in Kanpur.

Earlier, India had defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

India's Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. (ANI)

