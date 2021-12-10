Ind vs NZ Test: Sanjay Bangar lauds Agarwal for his commendable performance

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar praised batter Mayank Agarwal for his breakthrough performance in the second Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai.



Mayank scored 150 and 62 in the first and second innings respectively of the second Test against New Zealand before India defeated the Kiwis on Monday.

"Mayank Agarwal's batting style was commendable. He very efficiently countered Wankhede's pitch which had a lot of turn and bounce. The way he approached and encountered Tim Southee was the highlight of the match because Southee was someone who troubled us a lot in the first Test match," said Sanjay Bangar on Star Sports show Follow The Blues.

"Mayank showed a lot of discipline against pacers and scored a lot of runs against spinners, especially against Ajaz Patel. I think Ajaz is a bowler who pitches a ball higher and whenever he has pitched the ball higher, Mayank Agarwal has used this opportunity to use his feet and play aerial shots. He has played long shots with the turn and which is why I think this is a big achievement for Mayank Agarwal - the way he has made his comeback in Test cricket," he added.

On Tuesday, Agarwal's name was inscribed on the honours board of the Wankhede Stadium following his brilliant performance in the second Test against New Zealand.

India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. (ANI)

