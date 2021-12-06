Ind vs NZ: There was bit of destiny involved in Ajaz Patel's 10-for too, says Ashwin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels there was a bit of a luck factor involved in Ajaz Patel's 10 wickets haul in the first innings of the second Test against New Zealand.



Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Ashwin said the New Zealand spinner used the seam well and bowled in the right places to dismantle the Indian batting lineup.

"It was a wonderful performance by Ajaz. It doesn't spin all the time in Wankhede, and he used the seam and put the ball in the right places, and there was a bit of destiny involved in his 10-for too," Ashwin told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Ashwin was named the Player of the Series for his brilliant performance.

"I think I've got 10 (Player of the Series awards now). I enjoyed Wankhede honestly, and everyday there was something new, and I could challenge both edges," said Ashwin.

"Jayant and I have trained together, he flew to Chennai from Haryana in 2014 to pick my mind, so we have a good relation. Axar and I have played since Kings XI," he added.

With this win, India sealed the two-match series 1-0, and now Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.

"I would like to go to South Africa and win a series there, we haven't done that before, and hopefully we can do it this time," Ashwin signed off. (ANI)








