IND vs SA: Pant becomes fastest Indian keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals

Centurion, Dec 28 (IANS) Adding another feather to his cap, Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to record 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game during the first Test against South Africa, here.

The 24-year old Pant broke the joint-record held by former India captain MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha by affecting his 100th dismissal in his 26th Test which came at the SuperSport Park.