Ind vs SL, 2nd ODI: Shanaka wins toss, opts to bat

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 20 (ANI): Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.



The Indian line-up would look to win the second ODI and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India went in with an unchanged playing XI from the first game while Sri Lanka made one change as the hosts brought in Kasun Rajitha in place of Isuru Udana.

At the time of the toss, Shanaka said: "We'll bat first. The wicket looks better than the last game and batting first would be ideal."

Dhawan said: "It was a great job from the bowlers to restrict them to 260. The spinners were excellent bowling in tandem. My batting is all about the situation. I just looked to rotate strike because the others were batting superbly. We're playing the same side."

Shikhar Dhawan (86*) and Ishan Kishan (59) starred with the bat as India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first ODI. With this win, India gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan. (ANI)

