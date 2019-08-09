Ind vs WI: 1st ODI called off due to wet outfield

After a delayed toss, which was won by India skipper Virat Kohli who opted to bowl first, just 13 overs of play was possible as West Indies managed to post 54/1 in the rain-hit contest.

Windies opener Evin Lewis was batting on 40 while wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope was on 6 runs when the umpires decided to abandon the match due to wet outfield. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav got the wicket of Chris Gayle, who could only manage four runs after facing 31 deliveries.

The second match of the series will be held on August 11 at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Brief scores: West Indies 54/1 (Evin Lewis 40 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 1/3) vs India