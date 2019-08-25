Ind vs WI: After scoring 38 runs, Rahul disappointed

"Obviously, I am very disappointed but there are a lot of things I am doing right so I just have to keep my head down and show some more patience," Rahul told the media at the end of Day 3 of the first Test.

Rahul though feels he has been batting well. "I just have to prolong the good things that I am doing until I get to 35 and 45. I have been batting well and look comfortable in both the innings. Headspace and everything is very good so I am happy about a lot of things," the opener expressed.

"If I can keep patience and keep batting the way I do in the first 60-80 balls till 200-250 balls, then it will benefit me and the team and I am looking to do that in the next match," Rahul added. Rahul's stay was cut short by Roston Chase. The India opener went across while trying for a sweep shot and exposed the three stumps. The West Indian spinner's ball stuck as Rahul failed to connect. After bowling out West Indies for 222 in their first innings, Indian openers -- Rahul and Mayank Agarwal could only manage 30 runs for the opening wicket and the visitors were in trouble at one stage after losing three wickets for 81 runs. However, skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane shared an unbeaten 104-run partnership for the third wicket to help India take a 260-run lead.