IND W v ENG W: Knight wins toss, opts to field in 2nd ODI

Taunton [UK], June 30 (ANI): Heather Knight-led England won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday.



England made no changes to their line-up from the first ODI. On the other hand, India made three changes to their line-up as they brought in Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, and Poonam Yadav in place of Punam Raut, Pooja Vastrakar, and Ekta Bisht.

After playing a knock of 72 in the first ODI against England, India skipper Mithali Raj rose to the fifth spot in ICC Women's ODI Rankings. This is the first time that Mithali has been able to enter the top-five since October 2019.

India had suffered an eight-wicket loss in the first ODI of the three-match series. The Mithali Raj-led side only posted 201 on the board and England made light work of the chase.

India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav.

England playing XI: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross. (ANI)

