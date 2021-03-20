IND W v SA W, 1st T20I: Jemimah and I should have batted till the end, says Harleen

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): After suffering an eight-wicket loss in the first T20I of the three-match series against South Africa on Saturday, India all-rounder Harleen Deol said that she along with Jemimah Rodrigues should have batted till the end.



Anne Bosch and Sune Luus played knocks of 66 and 43 respectively as South Africa defeated India by eight wickets in the first T20I here at the Ekana Cricket Ground. In the end, Bosch (66*) and Laura Wolvaardt (9*) took Proteas over the line by eight wickets with five balls to spare.

While batting first, Harleen and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched together a stand of 60 runs for the third wicket, but their dismissals paved the way for South Africa's comeback. Earlier, Harleen Deol played a knock of 52 runs off 47 balls as India posted a total of 130/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

"Yes, definitely, we were set at that time and it was our responsibility to get it done. We got out, obviously, it would be difficult for the next batter to understand the wicket. We should have batted till the end," said Harleen while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

"We gave a good fight and that's what matters. I do not think anybody is down and everybody is up for the next two games. It was first fifty, first is always a special one but it would have been more special if we had finished on the winning note," she added.

When asked about her role in the first T20I, Harleen said: "I had already batted at number three so it was not a new thing for me. Actually, Raman sir always says that you should react to the ball and that was the plan. That was the only thing which was said to me, nothing else."

Talking about the upcoming two T20I matches, Harleen said: "South Africa has played a lot of series before coming here. We lost the first match, we will come back stronger in the next two matches." (ANI)

