IND W v SA W: Failed to implement what we planned in ODIs, says Poonam Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): India spinner Poonam Yadav is not shying away from admitting that she failed to live up to the expectations in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. However, the player is determined to set aside the ODI series disappointment and do well in the T20I series.



South Africa has already sealed the five-match ODI series against India, gaining a 3-1 lead over the hosts, with the final ODI set to be played on Wednesday. The final ODI will be followed by a three-match T20I series, beginning on Saturday.

"Being a senior player, I failed to play the role that I have in the team in these matches. But going forward, I will try to improve and perform well for the team, as per the team's requirements. In T20I matches, you cannot go for wickets, you have to restrict the opposition from scoring and when you do this, you get wickets as well," Poonam said in the pre-match press conference.

She also pointed that team's failure in the ODI series was down to the bad implementation of plans. "We will try to improve our strategy going into the T20Is. I think we failed to implement what we planned in the ODIs but we are working hard to improve that and do well in the upcoming matches."

In the fourth ODI, Punam Raut's unbeaten 104-run knock went in vain as South Africa defeated India by seven wickets. Lizelle Lee (69), Mignon du Preez (61), and Lara Goodall (59*) had starred with the bat for the Proteas as they chased down a stiff target of 267 with eight balls to spare.

That was also the highest run-chase ever recorded by the Proteas women's side.

Poonam insisted that bowling partnerships are as important as batting partnerships. "As a team, we talk about partnerships. Like batting, there should be partnerships in bowling as well as it matters in both. Because if we restrict them from scoring runs from one end, then only we can get a wicket from the other end," she said. (ANI)

