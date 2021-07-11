IND W vs ENG W: Knight wins toss, opts to field in 2nd T20I

Hove [UK], July 11 (ANI): Heather Knight-led England won the toss and opted to field against India in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the County Ground, Hove on Sunday.



Both India and England named unchanged playing XI from the first T20I of the three-match series.

Natalie Sciver and Amy Jones smashed 55 and 43 runs respectively as England defeated India in the rain-curtailed first T20I on Friday.

England scored 177 runs in 20 overs and then restricted India to 54/3 in 8.4 overs before rain stopped the play. Since the DLS par score at that stage was 72, India lost the match by 18 runs as no more play was possible due to rain.

With this win, England took a 1-0 lead in the T20I series.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh.

England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Amy Ellen Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies (ANI)

