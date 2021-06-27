IND W vs ENG W: Lot is required from rest of the batters, says WV Raman after India lose both openers

Bristol [UK], June 27 (ANI): Former India women's cricket team coach WV Raman feels "a lot is required" from the rest of the batters in the ongoing first ODI against England on Sunday.



England won the toss and opted to bowl first against India and the bowlers put the hosts on top after a disciplined performance. India lost both the openers and were only able to score 27/2 in the first ten overs.

"England on top during the powerplay, as they dismiss both the @BCCIWomen openers. A lot is required from the rest of the Indian batters.. #INDWvsENGW," WV Raman tweeted.

Shafali Verma got out after scoring a quick 15 on her ODI debut while Smriti Mandhana was cleaned bowled by Anya Shrubsole in the tenth over.

Shafali and Sophia Dunkley make their ODI debuts today for India and England respectively. Skipper Mithali Raj presented the Indian teen sensation with a cap before the match.

The three-game ODI series that began today, will provide a chance for India to narrow down on the players who would be suitable for the women's 50-over World Cup set to be played next year in New Zealand. (ANI)

