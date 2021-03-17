Ind W vs SA W: Playing against Pak in Durban helped tackle spinners, says Luus

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): After clinching the ODI series 4-1 against India, South Africa women skipper Sune Luus said that playing in Durban against Pakistan has helped the side tackle Indian spinners in the five-match series.



Mignon du Preez (57) and Anne Bosch (58) starred with the bat as South Africa defeated India by five wickets in the fifth and final ODI here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday to take the series 4-1. The visitors played the Indians spinners confidently throughout the series and the skipper credited the Pakistan series in Durban for the success.

"We had the Pakistan series before coming to India and we played in Durban which is kind of sub-continent conditions. We had a lot of spin and that rewarded us. We were mentally ready for the 30-40 overs of the spin. We had a positive mindset towards facing spin and that definitely showed in the series," Luus said while replying to an ANI query in the post-match press conference.

Luus missed the third and fourth ODI of the series and returned in the final game of the series.

"Extremely proud of the girls. I'm feeling much better. It is amazing to see what they can do without the skipper being there. They did an amazing job," she said.

Mignon du Preez scored 166 runs including two fifties in the five ODIs and the Proteas captain termed her the key player of the series.

"She is an experienced player and it is amazing to see her coming in form in this series. She was the key for us in a couple of games, the way she managed the chase," Luus added.

Both the teams will now play in the three-match T20I series commencing on March 20. (ANI)

