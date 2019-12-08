Ind-WI 2nd T20I: Windies win toss, opt to bowl

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday.

The visitors made one change in their side as Nicholas Pooran replaces Denesh Ramdin. India are playing with the same team that won the first game. India are leading by 1-0 and will look to seal the series.



India's playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Windies' playing XI: Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams. (ANI)

