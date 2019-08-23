IND-WI first Test: Rahane shines, helps India to post 203/6

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 23 (ANI): Ajinkya Rahane played a knock of 81 runs and helped India to score 203/6 at the end of day one of the first Test against West Indies on Friday.

Windies won the toss and opted to ball first against the strong Indian batting side.KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for India. The team had a shattering start as they suffered three early blow. Agarwal (5), Cheteshwar Pujara (2), and skipper Virat Kohli (9) failed to add runs on the scoreboard and were departed early.Rahane and Rahul stitched a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Rahul (44) was sent to pavilion by spinner Roston Chase in the 35th over.After Rahul's dismissal, Hanuma Vihari joined Rahane in the middle and built an 82-run stand for the fifth wicket. Vihari played a knock of 32 runs and rotated the strike well with Rahane. He was caught by Shai Hope behind the stumps off Kemar Roach's delivery.In the 60th over Rahane was also sent back to pavilion by Shannon Gabriel. He scored much needed 81 runs. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are unbeaten on the crease and playing at the score of 20 and 3 respectively.On the other hand for Windies, Kemar Roach bagged three, Gabriel took two, and Chase scalped one wicket. (ANI)