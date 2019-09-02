India A squad for two four-day matches against South Africa A

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The All India Selection Committee on Sunday announced India A squad for the upcoming two four-day matches against South Africa A.



The Committee has picked two different teams for two games considering the ongoing Duleep Trophy.



Members who are likely to feature in the final of the Duleep Trophy to be played between India Red and India Green have been picked in the squad for the second India A match.





Rahul Chahar will be replaced by Mayank Markande in the India Green team and Ishan Kishan will return to the India Red team for Duleep Trophy final.



India A squad for 1st match: Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ankeet Bawne, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar.



India A squad for 2nd match: Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (Captain & wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.



The first match will be played from September 9-12 whereas the second will be played from September 17-20.



In the ongoing five-match ODI series between India A and South Africa A, the former has won the first two matches.



The third ODI will be played on September 2. Rahul Chahar will be replaced by Mayank Markande in the India Green team and Ishan Kishan will return to the India Red team for Duleep Trophy final.Shubman Gill (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ankeet Bawne, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar.Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (Captain & wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.The first match will be played from September 9-12 whereas the second will be played from September 17-20.In the ongoing five-match ODI series between India A and South Africa A, the former has won the first two matches.The third ODI will be played on September 2.