India A thrash SA A in 1st unofficial Test

Chasing a meagre 48-run target on the fourth and final day, the hosts went through some hiccups and lost three wickets. However, opener Ricky Bhui's unbeaten 20 runs were enough to help India cross the line.

Earlier in the day, India A bundled out their opponents at 186 runs as the visitors could only manage to add seven runs to their overnight score. Leg-spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was the pick of the bowlers for India A as he scalped three for 21 runs while pacer Shardul Thakur and Jalaj Saxena picked two wickets apiece.

Heinrich Klaasen was the top scorer for South Africa A in their second innings with his 48-run knock while Zubayr Hamza and Wiaan Mulder also contributed with 44 and 46 runs respectively. Opting to bowl, India had wrapped up the visitors at 164 runs in their first innings before replying back with 303 runs, thanks to Shubman Gill and Jalaj Saxena's 90 and 61 run knock respectively. Brief Scores: India A 303 and 49/3 (Ricky Bhui 20 not out, Shivam Dube 12 not out; Lungi Ngidi 2/22) beat South Africa A 164, 186 by 7 wickets