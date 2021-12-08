India announce 18-man squad for S Africa Tests, Rohit named ODI captain

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) The Indian cricket team on Wednesday announced their 18-member squad for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa starting from December 26.

The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

While Virat Kohli will lead the team, Rohit Sharma has been named as the new vice-captain of the Test team. However, under-pressure Ajinkya Rahane retained his place in the squad.