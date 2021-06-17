India announce women's hockey team for Olympics

The team is a blend of youth and experience. Eight seasoned players -- are part of the 16-member strong squad. The team captain will be announced later, said HI.

Bengaluru, June 17 (IANS) The Hockey India (HI) announced a 16-member national women's hockey team, including experienced Rani Rampal, for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The eight stalwarts are Rani, Savita, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Navjot Kaur, and Vandana Katariya, who have the experience of representing India at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

"This team has worked very hard over the last few years and has made progress consistently. There's a good mix of experienced players and new talent, which is excellent. We look forward to taking on the best in the world in Tokyo. This is a team with a lot of potential and drive which we hope to channelise to our best performance yet," said chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

This will be the women's third appearance at the Olympic Games. India competed in the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games and 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Since Rio 2016, the Indian team has won 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, 2017 Asia Cup and silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami will make their Olympic debut in Japan.

Team: Savita (goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita (defenders), Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete (midfielders), Rani Rampal, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya and Sharmila Devi (forwards)

--IANS

nns/qma