India at Tokyo Olympics, July 24 schedule

Last Updated: Mon, Jul 12th, 2021, 21:04:50hrs
PV Sindhu

It's an action-packed day today and the medal hopes include shooters Elavenil Valarivan (10m rifle), Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma (10m pistol). Besides, we have World No. 1 Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das who will participate in a mixed team archery event. Other sportspersons to watch out for include weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, badminton star PV Sindhu, paddlers Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal, and the men's hockey team that will face New Zealand, while the women's team takes on the Netherlands. 

Today's events at a glance:

1. Rowing 
Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Heats 
Timing: 5:00am to 9:00am 
Team India: Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh

2. Shooting 
10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification
Timing: 5:00am to 1:00pm 
Team India: Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan

10m Air Rifle Women's Finals

10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification 
Team India: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma

10m Air Pistol Men's Finals

3. Table Tennis 
Timing: 5:30am to 9:00am

Men's Singles Preliminary Round 
Team India: Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women's Singles Preliminary Round
Team India: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee

Mixed Doubles 
Team India: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra

4. Badminton 
Timing: 5:30am to 11:00am

Men's Singles Group Stage 
Team India: B Sai Praneeth

Women's Singles Group Stage 
Team India: PV Sindhu

Men's Doubles Group Stage 
Team India: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

5. Archery Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations 
Timing: 6:00am to 8:35am 
Team India: Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das

6. Weightlifting 
Women's 49kg Group A 
Timing: 6:20am to 8:30am 
Team India: Mirabai Chanu

7. Hockey

Timing: 6:30am to 10:00am

Men's - India v New Zealand 
 

8. Boxing 
Timing: 7:30am to 11:00am

Women's Welterweight Preliminary Round (64kg-69kg) 
Team India: Lovlina Borgohain

Men's Welterweight Preliminary Round (64kg-69kg) 
Team India: Vikas Krishan Yadav

9. Judo 
Women's 48kg Elimination Rounds 
Timing: 7:30am to 11:00am 
Team India: Sushila Devi

10. Archery 
Timing: 10:45am to 1:45am 
Mixed Team Quarter-finals 
Mixed Team Semi-finals 
Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match 
Mixed Team Gold Medal Match 
Team India: Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari

11. Table Tennis 
Timing: 10:45am to 1:45pm 
Men's Singles Round 1 
Team India: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women's Singles Round 1 
Team India: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee

12. Boxing 
Timing: 1:30pm to 5:00pm

Men's Welterweight (64kg-69kg) 
Team India: Vikas Krishan Yadav

Men's Super Heavyweight ( 91kg +) 
Team India: Satish Kumar

13. Equestrian 
Dressage Grand Prix and Individual Day 1 
Timing: 1:30pm to 6:45pm

14. Judo 
Timing: 1:30pm to 4:30pm

Women's 48kg Repechage 
Women's 48kg Semi-final 
Women's 48kg Finals 
Team India: Sushila Devi

15. Badminton 
Timing: 2:30pm to 6:30pm

Men's Singles Group Stage 
Team India: B Sai Praneeth

Women's Singles Group Stage 
Team India: PV Sindhu

Men's Doubles Group Stage 
Team India: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

16. Hockey 
Timing: 3:00pm to 6:30pm

Women's - India v Netherlands

17. Swimming 
Timing: 3:30pm to 6:00pm

Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heats 
Women's 100m Butterfly - Heats 
Men's 400m Freestyle - Heats 
Women's 400m Individual Medley - Heats 
Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heats 
Women's 4x100m Freestyle - Heats

18. Table Tennis 
Timing: 4:00pm to 7:30pm

Men's Singles Round 1 
Team India: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women's Singles Round 1 
Team India: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee

