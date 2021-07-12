India at Tokyo Olympics, July 24 schedule

It's an action-packed day today and the medal hopes include shooters Elavenil Valarivan (10m rifle), Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma (10m pistol). Besides, we have World No. 1 Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das who will participate in a mixed team archery event. Other sportspersons to watch out for include weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, badminton star PV Sindhu, paddlers Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal, and the men's hockey team that will face New Zealand, while the women's team takes on the Netherlands.
Today's events at a glance:
1. Rowing
Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Heats
Timing: 5:00am to 9:00am
Team India: Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh
2. Shooting
10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification
Timing: 5:00am to 1:00pm
Team India: Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan
10m Air Rifle Women's Finals
10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification
Team India: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma
10m Air Pistol Men's Finals
3. Table Tennis
Timing: 5:30am to 9:00am
Men's Singles Preliminary Round
Team India: Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Women's Singles Preliminary Round
Team India: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee
Mixed Doubles
Team India: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra
4. Badminton
Timing: 5:30am to 11:00am
Men's Singles Group Stage
Team India: B Sai Praneeth
Women's Singles Group Stage
Team India: PV Sindhu
Men's Doubles Group Stage
Team India: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
5. Archery Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations
Timing: 6:00am to 8:35am
Team India: Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das
6. Weightlifting
Women's 49kg Group A
Timing: 6:20am to 8:30am
Team India: Mirabai Chanu
7. Hockey
Timing: 6:30am to 10:00am
Men's - India v New Zealand
8. Boxing
Timing: 7:30am to 11:00am
Women's Welterweight Preliminary Round (64kg-69kg)
Team India: Lovlina Borgohain
Men's Welterweight Preliminary Round (64kg-69kg)
Team India: Vikas Krishan Yadav
9. Judo
Women's 48kg Elimination Rounds
Timing: 7:30am to 11:00am
Team India: Sushila Devi
10. Archery
Timing: 10:45am to 1:45am
Mixed Team Quarter-finals
Mixed Team Semi-finals
Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match
Mixed Team Gold Medal Match
Team India: Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari
11. Table Tennis
Timing: 10:45am to 1:45pm
Men's Singles Round 1
Team India: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Women's Singles Round 1
Team India: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee
12. Boxing
Timing: 1:30pm to 5:00pm
Men's Welterweight (64kg-69kg)
Team India: Vikas Krishan Yadav
Men's Super Heavyweight ( 91kg +)
Team India: Satish Kumar
13. Equestrian
Dressage Grand Prix and Individual Day 1
Timing: 1:30pm to 6:45pm
14. Judo
Timing: 1:30pm to 4:30pm
Women's 48kg Repechage
Women's 48kg Semi-final
Women's 48kg Finals
Team India: Sushila Devi
15. Badminton
Timing: 2:30pm to 6:30pm
Men's Singles Group Stage
Team India: B Sai Praneeth
Women's Singles Group Stage
Team India: PV Sindhu
Men's Doubles Group Stage
Team India: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
16. Hockey
Timing: 3:00pm to 6:30pm
Women's - India v Netherlands
17. Swimming
Timing: 3:30pm to 6:00pm
Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heats
Women's 100m Butterfly - Heats
Men's 400m Freestyle - Heats
Women's 400m Individual Medley - Heats
Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heats
Women's 4x100m Freestyle - Heats
18. Table Tennis
Timing: 4:00pm to 7:30pm
Men's Singles Round 1
Team India: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Women's Singles Round 1
Team India: Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee