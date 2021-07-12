India at Tokyo Olympics, July 24 schedule

It's an action-packed day today and the medal hopes include shooters Elavenil Valarivan (10m rifle), Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma (10m pistol). Besides, we have World No. 1 Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das who will participate in a mixed team archery event. Other sportspersons to watch out for include weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, badminton star PV Sindhu, paddlers Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal, and the men's hockey team that will face New Zealand, while the women's team takes on the Netherlands.