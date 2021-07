India at Tokyo Olympics, July 25 schedule

Women to watch out for today: boxing legend Mary Kom, badminton champion PV Sindhu, tennis star Sania Mirza with first-time Olympian Ankita Raina as her doubles partner, gymnast Pranati Nayak and shooters Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal. Men's highlights for the day include B Sai Praneeth and duo Satwik-Chirag playing badminton, boxer Amit Panghal, Sharath Kamal featuring in tennis events and shooter Angad Bajwa.