India beat England, Australia to top win chart this decade

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) India, England and Australia are the teams that have won the three World Cups that were held in this decade. Out of these teams, England may have caught the eye due to the renaisance they underwent after the 2015 World Cup and the records they broke in the process.

However, it is India who have the highest win percentage among ICC full members. India have played a total of 249 matches in this decade, which is the second highest among any teams with only Sri Lanka (256) having played more. They have won 63.05 percent of these matches.

Australia come second having won 57.87 percent of the 216 matches they have played while reigning world champions England come a close third with having won 56.42 percent of the 218 matches they have played.

India also have the highest win percentage (60 percent) for matches played away from home or in neutral venues. Among countries that have played more than 100 matches, the closest that comes to India are South Africa (55.36 percent).

India's win to loss ratio of 1.987 from January 1, 2010 to December 22, 2019 when they played their final ODI against the West Indies is also the highest.

Speaking after Sunday's game, Kohli said that it has been one of the best years for Indian cricket, barring their loss in the semi-final of the ODI World Cup.

"The year 2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket. Apart from the 30 minutes in the World Cup, it's been a great year. We'll keep chasing that ICC trophy. But apart from that, the way we've played has been satisfying," Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Kohli said that what has been particularly satisfying is the way the Indian fast bowling unit has grown into one of the best in the world, often taking the sheen away from the performances of the spinners. He said that this makes them a more confident touring side.

"Having a bunch of fast bowlers who can bowl out any opposition anywhere and them taking the attention away from the spinners in India is a huge achievement. We feel we have it in us to win series overseas, not just the odd game," he said.

