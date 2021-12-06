India become number one ranked Test team after NZ series win

Mumbai: Team India became the number one ranked Test team after defeating New Zealand 1-0 in the two-match series.

Mayank Agarwal's heroics with the bat and Jayant Yadav's four-wicket haul in the second innings helped India defeat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test.

With this win, India sealed the two-match series 1-0 and now Virat Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.

Virat Kohli's side is now three points ahead of second-placed New Zealand in the ICC Test Rankings. While Australia is in third place with 108 points.

Currently, India has 124 points while New Zealand has 121 points.

England is in the fourth spot with 107 points. Both Australia and England will have a chance to improve their ranking as they lock horns in the five-match Ashes.