India bow out with a win but what now?

In keeping with their performance in their previous two Super-12 matches against Afghanistan and Scotland, the Indians put on a clinic both with the bat and ball to thump Namibia by nine wickets in what was Virat Kohli's last T20I game as India captain. It was also Ravi Shastri's last game as India head coach.

India went into the tournament with the favourites' tag but shock defeats in their first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand almost put them out of semis contention. Thereafter the results they would have wanted from the other teams in their group, particularly from Afghanistan, didn't materialise and they were officially out after New Zealand's win over Mohammad Nabi's team on Sunday.

"What now for India?" is the question that is on the lips of every Indian fan. A lot of changes are in store for sure. Rohit Sharma is the favourite to take over the T20I reins from Kohli with the newly-appointed Rahul Dravid at the coaching helm to support and set a new vision for the team.

India need to introspect why despite being one of the best teams in the world they have failed to make much of an impact in an ICC event in recent years. Their last ICC triumph came in 2013 when under MS Dhoni they won the Champions Trophy.

It's an extremely long drought and the new thinktank needs to sit down and take this seriously. India played timid cricket in the first two games and need to find out the reason and accordingly make changes.

There is another World T20 next year and India will have to start their preparation for that tournament as soon as the new management takes office. Only a trophy next year in Australia can well and truly make Indian fans move on from this ignominy.

