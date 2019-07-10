India bows out of WC, but Jadeja's 77-run knock against NZ leaves Twitterati in awe

New Delhi: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a knock of 77 runs to give India an outside chance to beat New Zealand in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Wednesday. However, the heroics were in vain as New Zealand beat India by 18 runs to reach finals.

Jadeja came out to bat when India was in a spot of bother at 92/6. He steadied the innings along with wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni as the duo stitched together a partnership of 116-runs.

The left-hander was finally dismissed by Trent Boult in the 48th over. Jadeja hit four fours and four sixes in his innings.

This innings by Jadeja has left in Twitterati and many people congratulated the all-rounder on the match-winning knock. Cricketer Suresh Raina said: Jaddu, My boy on fire! Way to go brother! We can do it #Jadeja — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 10, 2019 Tennis star Mahesh Bhupathy tweeted: Belief is everything ... #Whistlepodu — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) July 10, 2019 The official handle of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings tweeted: Yellove Partnership! @imjadeja @msdhoni #WhistleForIndia #INDvNZ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 10, 2019 Turbanator Harbhajan was not far behind in lauding Jadeja's efforts. He tweeted: Outstanding batting jaddu @imjadeja — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2019 Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted: It's @imjadeja = @grantelliottnz of 2015 world cup. #ICCCricketWorldCup — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 10, 2019 Jadeja has been in news recently as he was criticised by former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. Manjrekar had called Jadeja as a "bits and pieces cricketer". Interestingly, Manjrekar tweeted: Well played Jadeja! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 10, 2019 Earlier, he had posted: It’s ok for Virat to get out, it’s ok for Rohit to get out, not ok for people like Rahul and Karthik to get out like this...too much time has been invested in them for limited returns.#ICCCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 10, 2019 In pursuit of 240, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul all scored just one run and this is the first time in the history of cricket that the first three batsmen of any team were dismissed for one run. Sharma and Rahul were dismissed by Mark Henry whereas Kohli was sent back to the pavilion by Trent Boult. Their dismissals restricted India to 5/3. Dinesh Karthik (6) also failed to leave a mark and his dismissal pegged India back at 24/4. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya stitched together a partnership of 47-runs but their resistance ended as Pant (32) was sent back to the pavilion by Mitchell Santner. Pandya also departed after playing a knock of 32 runs as he was dismissed by Santner. Earlier, the tail-enders dragged New Zealand to post 239 for the loss of eight against India in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Picking up from where they left a day after rain halted the match, New Zealand added 28 runs to the scoreboard to finish their 50-over quota. For India, Bhuvneshwar was the pick of bowlers as he returned with three wickets in his 10 overs quota and gave away just 43 runs.