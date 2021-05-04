India can better goal conversion rate: Hockey striker Upadhyay

On their recent tour to Argentina, India scored 12 goals in four practice matches and five goals in the double header FIH Hockey Pro League matches against the Olympic champions. Out of the total 17 goals from six matches, nine goals came via penalty corners.

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Indian men's hockey team can improve on its goal conversion rate, says striker Lalit Upadhyay.

"The matches against Argentina were high-scoring games and it's never easy to convert field goals against a team like Argentina who are quite strong in their defence," said Upadhyay who scored in India's 3-0 win against Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League tie.

"Over these last few months, we have really worked a lot on converting goals as well as creating penalty corners. We have also focused on how we must work our way into the circle from the 25m mark. I feel we can become sharper in the way we take those chances inside the circle, and this is something we are focusing on during our on-going camp," he said.

Upadhyay said that they have a good chance at winning a medal at this year's Tokyo Olympics in July-August.

"Our focus will be on maintaining our fitness level, avoiding any injuries and we will be creating match scenarios in our practice sessions where we will work on different tactics," he said.

--IANS

rkm/qma