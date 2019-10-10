India can expect positive result against B'desh: NEUFC coach

"But now, against Bangladesh, they need to prove the point and I think with this set of players whom coach Igor Stimac has chosen, the Blue Tigers can expect a positive result against Bangladesh," he added.<br> <br>Sunil Chhetri scored India's sole goal in the 34th minuste in the 1-1 draw against NEUFC, a strike which was nullified by Ghanian world cupper Asamoah Gyan in the added time of the first half.<br> <br>Meanwhile, Stimac said that India need to work on "set-pieces, combinations and choose the best team" when they hit the pitch against Bangladesh.<br> <br>"We'll need to work on set-pieces, combinations and choose the best eleven for the game. We have another four days for recovery before the match," Stimac said after the friendly.

"The boys are ready. We're excited to go to Kolkata," he added.<br> <br>--IANS<br>kk/arm