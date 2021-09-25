India claim two silver medals at Archery World C'ships

Yankton [US], September 25 (ANI): The Indian women's and mixed compound teams have managed to win silver medals at the ongoing Archery World Championships in Yankton.



India women's team comprising Jyothi, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar suffered a defeat at the hands of Colombia's Sara Lopez, Alejandra Usquiano and Nora Valdez. Colombia defeated India 229-224.

On the other hand, the Indian mixed pair duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam lost to the Colombian pair.

The Colombian pair defeated Verma and Vennam 145-150 in the summit clash.

India remains in contention for three medals in individual compound events with Verma and Jyothi set to compete in their respective quarter-finals later on Saturday.

Ankita Bhakat is also in the fray in the recurve competition and she will play in her last-eight match on Sunday. (ANI)

