India defender Bheke ruled out of Bangladesh WC qualifier tie

"Owing to an injury, @RahulBheke will not be able to join the #BlueTigers' preparatory camp before @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Bangladesh. We wish him a speedy recovery," the AIFF said in a tweet.

The nature of the injury, though, was not mentioned.

Bheke, who plays for Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC, was part of the 29-man list of probables picked by head coach Igor Stimac for a preparatory camp in Guwahati ahead of the match on October 15 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Bheke was part of the Indian team that held Asian champions Qatar to a famous 0-0 draw on September 10 in Doha. The 28-year-old was also in the side when India went down fighting 1-2 to Oman in Guwahati on September 5.