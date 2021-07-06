India-England Test series set to be played in front of full crowd capacity

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): The five-match Test series between India and England, beginning from August 4 is set to be played in front of full capacity crowds after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.



The British PM said that they will lift the limit on the number of people attending concerts and sports events.

"We'll move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus," Sky Sports quoted British PM as saying.

"From step four we will remove all legal limits on the numbers meeting indoors and outdoors. We will allow all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs, we will lift the limit on named visitors to care homes and the numbers of people attending concerts, theatre, and sports events," he added.

The matches in the UK have been either played behind closed doors or have been opened to crowds with restricted numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"BREAKING: Full capacities will be allowed back in stadiums from the 19th of July," England's Barmy Army supporters of the England cricket team tweeted.

Reacting to the Tweet, England fast bowler Stuart Broad expressed excitement as he pointed out towards the first Test between the two sides which gets underway from August 4 in Nottingham.

"Trent Bridge 1st Test Vs India," Broad tweeted.

The WTC final between India and New Zealand last month was played in front of limited fans.

After the WTC final, the Indian team got a 20-day break and the side will regroup in Durham around July 14. The Indian team is also set to play a warm-up game before the series starts. India and England are slated to lock horns in five Tests, beginning August 4.

Meanwhile, opening batsman Shubman Gill Gill injured his shin and has been ruled out for eight weeks. The batsman is unlikely to be a part of the first half of the five-Test series against England. (ANI)

