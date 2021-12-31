India fined, docked WTC point for slow over-rate in first Test against South Afri

ICC match referee Andrew Pycroft imposed the sanction after India was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Dubai, Dec 31 (IANS) Team India has been fined 20 percent of their match fee and penalised one ICC World Test Championship (WTC) point for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the first Test held in Centurion, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

"In addition, as per Article 16.11 of the ICC Men's World Test Championship Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, India will lose one point from their points tally for this offence," it added.

India captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker, and Bongani Jele leveled the charge.

India registered a 113-run win over South Africa in the first Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

