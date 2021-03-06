India finish atop World Test Championship table, enter final

India will play New Zealand in June to decide the first champion side of the longest format. It is gathered that the International Cricket Council would announced the venue for the final next week.

Ahmedabad, March 6 (IANS) India are through to the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship (WTC) after completing a 3-1 series victory over England here on Saturday, and finishing atop the points table.

India finished as the number one team with 72.2 percentage points on the WTC points table, the factor that determined the final placings rather than total points won, following a change to the points system owing to the Covid-19 disruption.

New Zealand were the first team to ensure a place in the final with 70 percentage points. With India's innings and 25-run win over England in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli's team displaced New Zealand from the perch.

Australia finished third with 69.2 percentage points while England ended with 61.4 percentage points and in fourth position.

As of Saturday, Pakistan were at the fifth spot with 43.3 percentage points and the West Indies at the sixth position with 33.3.

South Africa were seventh with 30.0, and Sri Lanka eighth with 16.7 points.

Bangladesh were the only one of the nine teams that failed to open their account despite playing -- and losing -- all five matches since 2019, from when matches for the WTC were considered. The time span was 2019-2021.

--IANS

qma/kr