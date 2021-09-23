India gunning for two gold medals in World Archery Championships

Yankton (USA), Sep 23 (IANS) Despite figuring in six finals, India have never won a gold medal in the World Archery Championships. On Friday, India's compound women and the Mixed team will be attempting to win the country's first gold medal in the 2021 World Archery Championships at Yankton, South Dakota, USA. India will meet Colombo in the final in both the sections.

India have reached the medal rounds eight times, including six finals, but had to settle for a silver medal every time. India have figured in most podiums (eight) of any country to have never collected a gold medal at the World Championships. Now they have at least two shots to break the deadlock on Friday.

The Indian Women's Compound Team defeated hosts United States in the semi-final on Wednesday 226-225. The Indian women's team comprising Jyothi Vennam, Muskan Kirar, and Priya Gurjar came back strongly after losing the first set (end) of six arrows, 56-57 to the USA. The Indians shot four 9s and two 10s against four Xs, a 9 and 8 by the American team comprising Paige Pearce, Linda Ochoa-Anderson, and Makenna Proctor.

India won the second set 58-57 with scores of 9,9,10,10,X,X as compared to X,X,10,9,9,9 shot by the American and both teams were tied 114-114. The Indians lost the third set 56-54 and thus trailed 168-170 going into the final six arrows.

India won the final set (End) 58-55 to clinch the semi-final 226-225 to complete a great comeback. India scored 9,9,10,10,X,X in the last six arrows while the USA managed 10,10,9,9,9,8 -- the last arrow virtually sealing their fate.

In the Compound Mixed Team competition, the Indian team comprising Jyothi Vennam and Abhishek Verma defeated South Korea 159-156 in the semi-final to set up a summit clash with Colombia, who defeated Denmark 157-155.

India faced setbacks in Compound Men's team competition as the team of Abhishek Verma, Sangampreet Singh Bisla and Rishabh Yadav won their second-round match against Italy 236-230 but went down 235-238 to Austria in the quarter-finals.

The Recurve Men's Team of Sushant Salunkhe, Aditya Choudhary, and Atul Verma won the first round clash with Canada 5-4 but went down to Chinese Taipei 3-5 in the next round.

The Recurve Women's team of Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi, and Komalika Bari beat Japan 5-1 in the second round but went down 2-6 to Mexico in the quarter-finals. India has put up a new-look team in all sections after deciding not to pick all those that figured in the Tokyo Olympics.

Besides India, Mexico will also be in two team finals on Friday. It will take on the United States in the Compound Men's team title while their Recurve Women's Team will face off World No 1 South Korea in the final.

Korea have won Recurve Women's Team gold at 13 of the past 21 world championships. They had won a gold medal for the country in the ninth consecutive Olympics at Tokyo.

