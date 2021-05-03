India hailed for hosting Asian Champions League ties

A total of 12 matches were held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa from April 14 to 29 featuring four teams -- debutants FC Goa (India), Persepolis FC (Iran), Al Wahda (UAE) and Al Rayyan (Qatar).

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has congratulated the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the "successful organisation" of the AFC Champions League (ACL) Group E matches in Goa recently.

It was the first time that any AFC Champions League group stage matches were held in India.

Persepolis FC, with five wins and a loss, aggregated 15 points to lead the table, while Al Wahda were second with 13 points, while Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa were third with three points.

In a letter to AIFF general secretary Kushal Das, general secretary Dato Windsor John wrote: "Congratulations to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the successful organisation of the AFC Champions League 2021 (West) - Group E in India.

"The success is no doubt a showcase of the dedication, hard work and relentless efforts of the AIFF and LOC in ensuring a high level of organisation despite the challenging circumstances.

"Our appreciation goes to the LOC for the wonderful hospitality accorded to the AFC delegation and the participating clubs and for all the arrangements made to ensure and safeguard the health and wellbeing of all concerned throughout the tournament."

