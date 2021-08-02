  1. Sify.com
  India in England: Opener Agarwal hit on the head, under medical observation

India in England: Opener Agarwal hit on the head, under medical observation

Nottingham, Aug 2 (IANS) Indian Test team suffered another blow after opener Mayank Agarwal was hit on the head on Monday during practice. He is under observation and remains a doubtful starter.

"All the guys are fit for selection. Only Mayank Agarwal, who got hit on the helmet today [is a concern]. The physios are assessing him. The medical team will issue a statement shortly. Otherwise, everyone is available," said India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to the media.

India are already struggling for opening options as they have lost opener Shubman Gill to injury.

