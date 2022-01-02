India jump into ‘Bullring’ high on confidence, eye first Test series win in SA

The Indian team under Virat Kohli won the first game earlier this week by a thumping 113 runs. Another win will bring them their first Test series win in South Africa in eight attempts. So clearly, there is a lot at stake from an Indian point of view.

India look to register their first Test series win in South Africa when they take on the Proteas in the second Test starting from Monday at the Wanderers Stadium also known as the Bullring for its intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams.

India had most boxes ticked in the first Test at Centurion. KL Rahul scored a valuable century on a pitch that was extremely biased towards fast bowlers and then the bowlers did the rest.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers and took eight wickets in the match. With his 5/44 in the first innings, he became only the fifth Indian pacer to reach the milestone of 200 Test wickets. Jasprit Bumrah, who had an injury scare in the game, also bowled fantastically well and took five wickets in India’s massive win.

While the match was a fairly easy ride for the visitors, upon close inspection, they may appear some serious cracks in the batting department. Kohli got good starts in both innings but failed to convert them into meaningful scores. He hasn’t scored an international ton since 2019 and even though the team has done exceedingly well under him in the format, there is no denying that he would want to get back among big runs to feel comfortable about his place in the side.

Cheteshwar Pujara is sailing in the same boat, he too hasn’t scored a century in almost three years now. Ajinkya Rahane played important innings in Centurion but they haven’t absolved him completely. Since his match-winning Boxing Day Test century against Australia in 2020, he hasn’t contributed much.

South Africa, meanwhile, are looking in bad shape. Quinton de Kock announced his Test retirement after the Centurion game and his big boots can’t be filled overnight. Without him, the Proteas batting is looking frailer than ever before in recent years. Their bowling is alright but their batting woes are a matter of great concern. They couldn’t even score 200 runs in either of their innings in their own backyard.

When all is said and done, it will be fair to say that it’s India’s game to lose. The hosts are totally demoralised as of now which gives India a great opportunity to finish them off at the Wanderers.

