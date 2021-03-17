India lacked mental stamina: Coach Raman

Except for the second match, which they won, Indian bowlers never looked good enough to stop the South African batters.

"In terms of what happened in this series, it is very simple -- the girls lacked game-time and they are obviously short in terms of the mental stamina and cricketing fitness. I mean it is not easy to come back after 15 months and play a one-day series and retain the focus and the intensity that is required to put the opposition under pressure," said Raman at the post match press conference on Wednesday.

"These things do happen. It happens to the best of players and the best of teams, and I am sure the girls would have realised what was not really happening, and they will work on it. I have seen them do it in the past and I have no doubts they will do it in the future as well," he added.

Raman also added that the bowlers were unable to get into the groove.

"The bowlers didn't get into the groove. That'll only happen as they play more and more… I am sure it won't be too long before all of them get into their rhythm and perform as well as they can."

--IANS

kh/