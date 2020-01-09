India men's, women's cricket team to be selected on January 12

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): The Indian men's and women's teams for the New Zealand tour and ICC T20 World Cup, respectively, will be selected on January 12, according to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources.

Indian men's team will tour New Zealand for five T20I, three ODIs, and two Tests, starting from January 31.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to commence from February 21 in Australia.



Currently, India men's team is hosting Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series. The hosts have gained a 1-0 lead in the series after securing a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I.

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. The third match between both teams will be played on January 10. (ANI)

