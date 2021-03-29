India move to 7th position on ICC WC Super League standings

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) India moved up to seventh position on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings after their seven-run win over England in the third ODI. The victory helped India seal a 2-1 win over England in the series.

Despite the loss, England remain the top-ranked team in the standings with 40 points. England have played nine matches in the league out of which they have won four and lost five. India, on the other hand, have played six matches, winning three and losing as many. While England are on 40 points, India are on 29.