India name unchanged squad for 4th and 5th T20 against SA

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first game by 11 runs, while the second contest was washed out without a being bowled. The third T20 will be played on Sunday.

The squad picked before the start of the series was for the first three matches.

"The All-India Women's Selection Committee has decided that there will be no change in the India women's T20 squad for the final two matches against South Africa women," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a release.

In the first match, India were buoyed by an extraordinary bowling performance by Deepti Sharma, backed by captain Harmanpreet Kaur's good showing with the bat. After setting South Africa a target of 131, Deepti bowled three maiden overs in a row to push the Proteas on the backfoot. She also took three wickets in those overs, two of which came off consecutive balls. All the matches are being played in Surat. The T20 series will be followed by a three-match ODI rubber to be held in Vadodara. Squad for 4th & 5th T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi