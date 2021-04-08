India need to be more clinical in Pro League games: Reid

India were held to a thrilling 4-4 draw by Argentina in the second practice match between the two teams on Wednesday after they had won the first practice match 4-3.

Buenos Aires, April 8 (IANS) The Indian men's hockey team will need to be clinical at both ends of the pitch when they face Olympic champions Argentina in the hockey Pro League over the weekend, said head coach Graham Reid.

"In the weekend, we need to be more mindful of our thoroughness at both ends of the pitch ensuring we are more frugal in defence and clinical in attack," said Reid.

Reid said that he felt the second practice game was similar to the first match.

"The match was very similar to our first practice game. We had opportunities to close out the match but we didn't take them," Reid said.

"Unfortunately, some turnovers in the second half gave them opportunities to come back. You can't give a team like Argentina chances to get back in the game and not expect them to take it," said Reid.

