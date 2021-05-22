India pacers will have the edge in WTC final against NZ: Nehra

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) India pacers' ability to bowl well even on flat pitches will give them edge in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played next month in Southampton, said former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra.

"Both India and New Zealand have very good fast bowlers. But if you look at our bowlers, Bumrah and Shami, they can bowl well even on flatter decks. Not just Bumrah and Shami, even Ishant is there. And looking at what he has achieved having played 100 Test matches, his presence is another strong point for India," Nehra, who played 17 Tests and 120 ODIs, told The Telegraph.