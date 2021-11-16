India para-badminton team 'not in panic' after witnessing bomb blast in Uganda

Kampala [Uganda], November 16 (ANI): Indian para-badminton team is 'not in panic' and 'things are under control' after six people including three suicide bombers were killed and 33 others injured in twin bomb blasts in the Ugandan capital Kampala on Tuesday.



Indian para-badminton team was staying in the hotel which was just 100 meters away from the place where the bomb blast happened. The team consisted of national coach Gaurav Khanna, Toko Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat, Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Manoj Sarkar, and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi.

"The blast happened in the morning when players staying in Holiday Express were departing towards the venue and it happened a few meters away from them and there was chaos because it was a crowded place where that hotel is situated. It was a real panic all around but security people immediately just took out of all players inside to the hotel from the bus," national para-badminton coach Gaurav Khanna told ANI.

"Afterwards I heard there were more series of blasts. That time it was a little bit of panic around and we all were in serious thoughts that what is happening and I have informed the same to the representatives of BWF and also the tournament referees and the concerned organisers," he added.

"Further after a good pause and when the security people have taken up the matter again the bus departed from the hotel to the venue. We played our matches that were scheduled today and we are doing good and there is no panic anywhere else adn things are under control fully So we are again back to track and expecting a good number of medals bringing back to the country," the coach pointed.

Earlier, India para-badminton took to Twitter and stated that the team is safe. "Indian Team is Safe! There is multiple Bomb Blast 100 mtr away from official Hotel in which @parabadmintonIN team staying incl. @GauravParaCoach & @PramodBhagat83 @manojsarkar07 @joshimanasi11," Para-Badminton India tweeted. (ANI)