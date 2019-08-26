India reduce WI to 15/5, inch closer to victory (Tea report)

Resuming at 185/3, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane scored his first hundred after 17 Test matches, his 10th in the five-day format while Hanuma Vihari too did well with a 93, missing out on his maiden Test hundred by seven runs as India declared on 343/7, setting a stiff target for the hosts in the second innings.

Rahane, who top scored with 102 from 242 balls (4x5), was caught at mid-off by Windies skipper Jason Holder off Shannon Gabriel while Vihari was caught behind by Shai Hope off Holder.

But in a matter of few minutes, Holder saw his batsmen showing no application whatsoever and throwing their wickets away one after the other in a horror show which reflected their lack of preparation in red ball cricket. Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets while Ishant Sharma snared two as it was only a matter of time before India strolled past their rivals to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Kraigg Brathwaite (1) was the first two go, caught behind off Bumrah. John Campbell (7) was castled by the same bowler while Ishant trapped debutant Shamarh Brooks (2) in front. Darren Bravo was clean-bowled by Bumrah and Shimron Hetmyer (1) was caught at slip by Rahane off Ishant, making up for Virat Kohli dropping him earlier. Earlier, India skipper Kohli scored 51 before being undone by Roston Chase as he was caught by John Campbell at extra cover. Kohli and Rahane shared a 106-run stand for the fourth wicket before Rahane joined hands with Vihari for a 135-run partnership, sending the West Indies bowlers on a leather hunt. For the hosts, Chase was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/132. Brief scores: India 297 and 343/7d (Rahane 102, Vihari 93, Kohli 51; Chase 4/132); West Indies 222; 15/5 (Bumrah 3/6) at Tea