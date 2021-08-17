India register their third-ever Test win at Lord's; Kohli breaks Clive Lloyd's record

He has now become only the third Indian skipper after Kapil Dev (1986) and MS Dhoni (2014) to do so. The Indian skipper also registered the most wins as a captain in this format (37), going past Clive Lloyd of Windies.

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) India pulled off a historic victory against England in the second Test of five-match series at Lord's. It was also Virat Kohli's maiden Test win at Lords as the skipper.

According to records, India and England have locked horns a total of 19 times at Lord's. Of the total, England have won 12 matches while India have emerged winners in just 3 of them now. Four of the remaining fixtures have ended in a draw.

In 2014, a fantastic effort from Ishant Sharma (7/74) helped the Indian team record a famous win at the iconic stadium. However, four years later, England avenged the loss by crushing India by an innings and 159 runs.

Lord's has now become India's second-most successful Test venue, along with Port of Spain, Kingston and SSC (Colombo), with three wins, while Melbourne remains the best with four.

--IANS

CS