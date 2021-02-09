India, remember I had warned you: Pietersen tweets in Hindi

"India, yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha (India, remember I had warned you earlier to not celebrate so much when you had beaten Australia at home)" Pietersen tweeted in Hindi.

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday pointed out a tongue-in-cheek warning he gave to India through a Hindi tweet before the England series, rubbing salt into host India's wounds after they lost the first Test by 227 runs at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium.

Pietersen had earlier congratulated India for their historic series win in Australia while reminding them that they still have to face England at home.

"India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai. LEKIN, ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein. Satark rahe, 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen (India, celebrate this win because it came against all odds. But, the real team is coming in a few weeks whom you have to beat at home. Be alert, refrain yourself from celebrating too much in the next two weeks)," Pietersen had tweet in January.

India were all out for 192 chasing a target of 420 on the fifth day of the first Test in Chennai. England lead the four-match Test series 1-0. The second Test is also to be played in Chennai from Saturday.

