India restrict England to 164/6 in 2nd T20I

Ahmedabad, March 14 (IANS) The Indian bowlers used change in pace towards the end of the England innings to restrict the visitors to 164 for six in 20 overs in the second T20 International here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Sunday.

England were coasting along well at 129 for four in 15 overs and looked good for putting up a huge total. However, tight bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya allowed England to get only 35 runs in the last five overs.