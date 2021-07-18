India rowers Arjun, Arvind Singh start practice in Tokyo ahead of Olympics

Tokyo [Japan], July 18 (ANI): Indian rowers Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh on Sunday trained for the first time upon reaching Tokyo for the upcoming Olympics which gets underway from July 23.



Sports Authority of India (SAI) shared a glimpse of the rowers' practice session ahead of the much-awaited Olympics

"Destination Tokyo. Check out the glimpses from the first training session of our Rowers Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh. Stay tuned for more on India at @Tokyo2020! Send in your wishes for them with #Cheer4India," SAIMedia tweeted.

Meanwhile, an 88 member Indian contingent including 54 athletes arrived in Tokyo on Sunday for the upcoming Olympic Games which gets underway from July 23.

Athletes and support staff in eight disciplines Badminton, Archery, Hockey, Judo, Swimming, Weightlifting, Gymnastics, and Table Tennis arrived in Tokyo.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) shared a video informing about the arrival of the Olympic contingent for the Tokyo Games. With 127 athletes, Tokyo Olympics will be India's highest ever playing contingent.

The first batch of Indian athletes was given a formal send-off on Saturday at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The athletes were addressed and sent their best wishes by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, and Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The ceremony on Saturday was also attended by Narinder Dhruv Batra, President, Indian Olympic Association; Rajeev Mehta, Secretary-General, Indian Olympic Association, and Sandip Pradhan, Director-General, SAI among other dignitaries To ensure safety of players, entry into the event was only allowed of dignitaries and other officials who had a negative COVID test report.

Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

